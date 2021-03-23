Andy Cohen Says We've ALL Been Mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian's Name This Entire Time!

Who knew?!

Andy Cohen was so happy to be back in a real TV studio with a real live (partial) studio audience when he went on The Tonight Show on Monday that he couldn’t help but drop a big bomb during his interview!

Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming E! mini-series covering the beginnings and development of reality TV, the 52-year-old Watch What Happens Live helmsman regaled everyone with his recent trip to meet the Kardashian family. Surprisingly, as part of the segment, Cohen inadvertently revealed how we’ve ALL been mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian‘s name this entire time! No, really!

Ch-ch-check out Andy’s interview (below), and pay particular attention right at the 3:00-minute mark, when he starts talk about the Revenge Body host and that all-important accent above the “e” in her name:

BAM! Endorsed by Kris Jenner, too, so ya know it’s legit! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Are U surprised to hear this about Khlo-money?! Are y’all excited to see Cohen’s new series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, when it premieres on E! this Thursday night?? Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

