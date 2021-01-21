Andy Cohen & Kelly Dodd Clash On RHOC Reunion Over Her Problematic Pandemic Behavior!

Oh, s**t!

Things got heated once again between Andy Cohen and Kelly Dodd on Wednesday night, during Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special.

Since most of the season was filmed amid the rona times, it’s no surprise that the virus was a hot topic of the evening — especially with the Positive Beverage owner’s controversial and insensitive remarks on social media about the global health crisis. After a package showing the women dealing with the pandemic on the show, the television host first asked the Bravo lady to clarify her thoughts about wearing masks.

At the moment, she admitted:

“I hate wearing a mask, I think everyone’s on that with me. I will wear them because I have to. Does your pants protect you from a fart? Are the masks helping? I don’t know.”

Okay, wtf was that comparison?!

Tune in to part 1 of the #RHOC reunion tonight! ???? It’s one for the books ???? pic.twitter.com/Hq5H7eGxvS — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) January 21, 2021

When Cohen revealed he received a ton of messages from fans that believed the RHOC star wasn’t taking the pandemic seriously, she tried to save face by saying:

“I feel bad for anyone who lost loved ones, I think it’s horrific, I think it’s horrible. Did I take it seriously? Yeah. But I also was frustrated.”

The Watch What Happens Live host then noted how the momma-of-one’s behaviors and comments have made people extremely upset, but she didn’t seem to care, expressing:

“My fan base is building, I haven’t lost any followers.”

This really seemed to irk Andy, who continued:

“I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you’re uneducated, you’re putting out misinformation, you’re behaving like a moron.”

Hmmm… sound familiar to anyone? But, of course, Kelly immediately decided to flip the tables on the 52-year-old, retorting:

“I get them too, saying that you’re anti-American, that you put your political beliefs out there, that they don’t want to watch a political show.”

Surprised, the Real Housewives exec replied back, asking:

“I’m anti-American because I don’t like Donald Trump?”

To which the 45-year-old simply answered, “Yeah.”

After the intense moment, they moved on to Kelly’s social media posts of her twisted opinion that corona was “thinning the herd.” Again, WTF! Andy wondered whether or not she had ever taken a step back to think about if she should or shouldn’t post something. Now, this is where the personality got super defensive and snapped.

“I feel like s**t. I feel horribly and you’re making it worse.”

Despite the slight dig, the father-of-one pushed forward asking if she was “worried” about being “on the wrong side of history.” And, trust us, when we say she did NOT like this question. Kelly immediately fired back, exclaiming:

“Oh my god, what do you want from me? Seriously, what do you want? I’m sorry for hurting people’s feelings when that wasn’t my intent. What do you want from me?”

Well, we would like you to take this more seriously to start off. Shall we continue??

This is not the first time the reality star has expressed her problematic thoughts on Covid-19. In April of 2020, she left an Instagram comment about the virus being “God’s way of thinning the herd.” After facing immediate backlash, she took to Twitter in May to apologize for the remark, and in December, she went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to offer another apology and blamed it all on not being informed.

Ch-ch-check out what she had to say (below):

She obviously didn’t learn anything from the criticism, as she has since been out and about with no mask on and not social distancing. In May, Kelly took to her Instagram Story while at a restaurant and said:

“No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus.”

She has also been spotted on a recent ski vacay with friends and family.

Oy. And this is all after her own MOTHER was diagnosed with the virus.

Please, wear a mask and be responsible. Thanks. What do U think about Kelly’s remarks? Let us know in the comments (below)!

