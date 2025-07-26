Anthony Anderson Faces Backlash After 'Gross' Interview Telling Teen Lindsay Lohan He Liked 'Them Young' Resurfaces -- And He Reacts!

An old video of Anthony Anderson interviewing Lindsay Lohan resurfaced this week and is causing quite the stir online, all because of the inappropriate sexual comments he made to her when she was a TEENAGER!

Back on December 16, 2003, the actor was a guest host on The Sharon Osbourne Show. Lindsay came on the daytime talk show that same day to promote Freaky Friday after it was released on DVD. Remember those? It was all the rage back in the days before streaming took over! LOLz!

However, that part is not what caught people’s attention. No, it was the sexual innuendos and suggestive language Anthony used throughout the conversation that gave social media users the ick! Especially since he was 33 at the time, and Lindsay was just 17 years old!

The video started with Anthony and Lindsay greeting each other and giving each other a kiss on the cheek. You know, the typical intro for a talk show. However, things immediately went off the rails as the comedian joked that the teen kissed him on the lips with tongue, which she immediately denied. Eww. We would like to say he stopped the weird remarks there, but he didn’t. And it only got worse.

Anthony went on to tell Lindsay that he and his kids loved watching her in The Parent Trap. She appreciated the compliment, thanking him. The sweet moment became extremely uncomfortable again, though, because the Law & Order star put his hand on her knee and told her:

“You’ve grown up a whole lot since then.”

What the f**k…

And he still didn’t stop there! Later in the interview, Lindsay brought up that she and her friend Raven-Symoné moved in together in Los Angeles. That led Anthony to comment that both Disney stars are “beautiful” young women before asking:

“What gentlemen will be at the new pad?”

Lindsay insisted “no one” would be over. She didn’t even have a boyfriend. To which Anthony replied:

“Hmm, she’s single but looking!”

However, the Mean Girls alum quickly interjected to remind everyone she is “illegal for people that are old.”

“Well, you know, some men like them young. We ain’t gonna mention no names, but, you know, I’m one of them.”

Again, WTF! Oh, and he wasn’t done with the inappropriate remarks! He ended the entire thing by putting his arm around Lindsay and saying:

“Right now, we’re about to get our freak on.”

Sorry, what?! Who says any of this to a teenager? How gross! Watch the whole conversation (below):

A clip of the interview dropped on X (Twitter) on Thursday and quickly went viral as people called Anthony out for being a “creep.” Others also pointed out Anthony’s controversial past, in which he was accused of sexual assault. See some of the reactions (below):

“Is it a rule that to be successful in Hollywood you have to be a complete creep?” “It just kept getting worse… and worse.” “What the literal fuck” “​​This was so cringe to watch” “My jaw is still on the floor.” “Damn…. Child literally says ‘I’m illegal’…. And *still he proceeds?!?!!” “She was so uncomfortable So unfair to her So gross of him idc if you’re a comedian you don’t joke about being attracted to younger ppl that’s weird”

Yikes…

Anderson has since responded to the backlash. A spokesperson for the Black-ish alum told People on Friday:

“This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory.”

There is nothing funny about his interaction with a teenager… Nothing.

At this time, Lindsay hasn’t responded to the controversy. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Sharone Osbourne Show/SO Divine Productions, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]