Denise Richards Having Affair With Special Forces Co-Star, Claims Ex Aaron Phypers -- He Saw Their Spicy Texts!

Denise Richards has allegedly been having an affair with her Special Forces co-star Rudy Reyes! This according to her estranged husband Aaron Phypers!

Denise and Aaron split earlier this month. When he filed for divorce, he cited July 4th as their date of separation — reportedly blindsiding her. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accused him of abuse and gained a temporary restraining order against him. In response, he accused Denise of cheating on him and claimed she has a drug problem!

Related: Sad Reason Denise Made Social Media Return Amid Divorce

It’s gotten really nasty really fast, and it’s not over yet. Because now he’s dropping the receipts about the affair and addiction issues!

Affair Details

On Friday, Aaron had a LOT more to say about his wife’s alleged affair — including text evidence! First off, the question on everyone’s mind: who’s the other guy?! Well, it turns out it’s someone Denise’s fans will be very familiar with. It’s veteran Rudy Reyes! OMG. This dude:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Club FOX (@realityclubfox)

Rudy stars on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test as one of the “Directing Staff” instructors pushing contestants to their limit. Denise participated in Season 3, which premiered at the start of the year. It’s an incredibly physically and emotionally demanding experience… and it apparently brought Denise close to Rudy! Too close??

Aaron claimed he first learned about Denise’s affair in April when he found 107 NSFW texts between his wife and the ex-Marine! Damn! Aaron told DailyMail.com about the messages:

“I just had this feeling that something was off because her behavior had changed -– she was being kind of cool to me. […] I opened her phone — we both know each other’s passwords — so I opened it up and then I went to her deleted texts and there were 107 of them between her and this guy. I went through them and it just broke my heart.”

The guy even sent a d**k pic! And they often texted about meeting up for intimate time in hotels and sent each other thirst traps! Denise is seen exposing one breast in one sexy snap while others show her posing suggestively in a thong bathing suit or while wearing nothing but a pink thong and hat.

In the messages, viewed by the outlet, Denise allegedly recalls falling for Rudy the first time they met, writing:

“I really can’t wait to talk to you in person actually. I felt a connection as a human being when I met you and you put that potato sack over my head.”

He responded:

“That’s my favorite part” “Getting to know U”

Aaron was willing to forgive Denise for the alleged infidelity when he confronted her about it in April. He says she promised to break it off — and even said she’d let her partner look at her phone whenever he wanted to “rebuild trust.” But the next month, he discovered she was STILL talking to the hunk, and even planned a meet-up at his Hilton Gardens Inn hotel room while he was in Cali. Oof. Aaron reflected:

“When I first found out, it really stung. But she offered to rebuild trust by letting me see her phone. […] Well, it turns out she’s got another number too which I just found out about. It kills me. She’s been setting up times to meet him out of town while creating fights with me.”

The discovery of the May meet-up and the fact that the affair was ongoing is what Aaron says led to the couple’s explosive July 4th showdown… and the end of the marriage. Denise allegedly took his phone after he snapped photos of her raunchy texts. He later found his device “smashed to powder” at the bottom of the trash:

“I run up to her and I go, ‘what the f**k did you do this for? And she goes, ‘I did not do anything to your phone.’ Just denied it. And then I’m like, so it was Casper the Ghost? And she still denied it, so I ran out. I was in disbelief, and I took off. […] I just feel like I’ve been taken for a fool. It’s been a nightmare. Just a huge nightmare.”

The Texts

In the alleged messages, the Starship Troopers alum sent a selfie of her blowing a kiss, writing “Sweet dreams.” Rudy called her “so pretty” and “pretty baby” in response. In another exchange, Denise remarked “you’re so sweet” and he replied with a shirtless selfie, explaining that he was “training” and “filming.” In May, he sent a fully naked selfie, privates showing, and the Wild Things star reacted on May 9:

“You are “

They were also seen arranging times to meet up several times, with Rudy saying in a string of messages on February 6:

“I have never shared a thing” “It’s only me n U” “But I am single” “I hope i am not tempting U” “But U are fine as a mutha f**ker”

He even called her “sweet love” and said she was “amazing.”

Her Family’s POV

As we previously covered, Aaron sent out a plea to his ex’s loved ones following his divorce filing, urging they stage an “intervention” for Denise during this difficult time amid their split and her alleged addition issues. It read in full, per DM:

“To Our Family and Close Friends, This is the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write. I just some of my contacts back, after being without my cell phone since the 4th July. I’m reaching out today not in anger, but in heartbreak — as a man, a husband, a son, a brother, and a father who has spent years loving, supporting, and protecting his family. I love my wife more than words can ever fully express. That has never changed. But the recent public accusations made against me are not only false — they are devastating. I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye. I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others — including separating her from physically attacking her daughter — always coming from a place of care and concern. The effects of these allegations have reached beyond me. My elderly parents (ages 83 and 84), and my brother — who have devoted themselves to caring for our Daughter Eloise and Denise’s animals and supporting our family without pay for over three years — are now being targeted and publicly shamed. They live in unbearable conditions: no hot water, no gas, no air conditioning in 100+ degree heat, and no financial support to buy basic supplies. Yet they continue to serve with love and loyalty. This is a clear and present danger to all of us. Privately, I’ve wrestled with the painful truth: that Denise has been involved in an ongoing affair with her special forces instructor, Rudy Reyes — something I confronted her about earlier this year. She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me. Then, she denied it all — even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged. On July 4th, a simple act — ordering food for our daughter Eloise — led to an unthinkable discovery. Denise accused me of using her card, and in the confusion, my phone disappeared. After searching for over 20 hours and being physically attacked when I asked for it back, I eventually found it smashed inside a trash bag, hidden beneath rotting garbage and litter. When I asked why, she denied it completely. That same night, she texted me saying she was filing for divorce. I filed instead — at 12:01 a.m. that Monday morning. Since then, I’ve experienced stalking (an AirTag placed on my car), been denied access to my personal belongings, and watched my elderly parents become frightened and mistreated — simply because they supported me and helped take care of Denise’s animals, her daughter, and our home. This isn’t just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help. I say this with love, not judgment: Denise needs intervention. For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila. Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She’s no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter. I never wanted to share this publicly. But the damage is no longer just within our home — it’s hurting everyone who loves her, supports her, and continues to believe in the best parts of her. My mother has given over 13,000 hours of unpaid dog care alone — saving Denise nearly $327,000 — and yet we are being treated as if we are the problem. We are struggling just to survive, while she flies Rudy to private hotels under the guise of ‘work trips.’ I ask each of you — from a place of love and truth — to pray for Denise. To pray for healing, for clarity, and for her to get the help she so desperately needs. And to protect our family — especially my elderly parents — from the false narratives being spread. I remain open to reconciliation, healing, and truth. But I cannot stand by in silence as the people I love are being harmed — publicly and privately — while the truth is buried beneath a story that simply isn’t real. Thank you for hearing my heart. Please reach out if you need clarity. I’m here, and I’m still holding hope — not just for myself, but for all of us. With love and respect, Aaron Sent from my iPhone”

Now, Aaron claims Denise’s nephew Al is on his side! He reportedly reached out to Aaron via text, writing:

“I think this is ridiculous I actually saw how all of this is. I think what my aunt is doing is beyond crazy. We both know you’re not a tyrant. I’m about to go on the daily mail and release a statement. I recommend you speaking to me soon.”

Oof. So Aaron isn’t the only one who feels this way…

Hours later, Aaron reached out:

“Hi Al, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reaching out during such a painful an confusing time–it truly means more than I can express. I want you to know, I love Denise–my baby girl–with all that I am. Not a moment goes by that I don’t miss her by my side. I miss Eloise and Lola deeply too; they’ve always had a special place in my heart, and always will. I’m so sorry I haven’t been able to connect with anyone sooner–my phone was destroyed and I loss…”

The rest of the message was not included in the screenshot the outlet obtained.

Addiction Issues

Aaron also explained that the relationship first started to break apart at the start of the year, and he blamed Denise’s alleged addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol on that. He accused Denise of taking 25 Vicodin pills per day and washing them down with tequila:

“She’s got a real problem. She mixes it too with booze and she stays up all night. […] She’s there on her computer and taking stuff, then she hides the bottles. It’s gotten out of hand, and I’m really concerned.”

He claimed “she buys them in bottles of 500,” and he doesn’t “know where she gets them from, but she always has them.” He added:

“I don’t know what the market rate for those are but it’s $10, $20, $30, $50 each pill. You do the math – lot of money is going out the window for that.”

Household Problems

The actor told the publication that the pair have moved six times in less than a decade, which is a challenge because Aaron has to figure out how to move Denise’s “Noah’s Ark” collection of pets. Apparently, at one point, the Bravolebrity had 58 (!) dogs, two potbellied pigs, and a Sphinx cat named Tim that would “mark his territory” every time they moved by peeing all over the home.

Aaron was supposedly left to clean up the mess and any damage the pets caused to their rentals by himself. He slammed his ex for never wanting to or bothering to clean up. Even a housecleaner just swept dog poop under their beds:

“It is so gnarly. There was petrified dog crap under one of the girls’ beds. The maids just sweep it under the bed. It’s a beautiful home but no one picks up the mess.”

Throughout their relationship, they would also argue over Aaron’s parents, who live in one of Denise’s properties while they take care of her 15 dogs. Speaking to the outlet, the businessman said:

“I’m brokenhearted and f**king tired. Really, she’s f**ked me up. We’ve been together nine years and for her to do that and to lie to me consistently — I’m totally tired and drained.”

Spousal Support

As for why he’s asking for $100,000 a month in spousal support, it’s because he was an equal partner — until this month — with his wife in her business ventures, such as their reality TV show, seemingly referencing the fam’s latest project Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, and OnlyFans account.

“I do 80 percent of the work. I edit the pictures and build all the sets myself, as well as managing all her properties.”

He has denied the abuse allegations against him and claims Denise has refused to give him his power tools back. When Aaron sent a workman over to the house to retrieve them last Wednesday, Denise threw them out:

“She’s trying to destroy me. But I just can’t be treated this way anymore.”

He’s now waiting until their August hearing to find out if the TRO is lifted. In the meantime, he must stay away from his estranged wife and her adopted daughter, Eloise, whom he loves and misses.

Denise’s Response

Denise has not personally addressed the latest allegations, but her divorce attorney Brett Berman told Access Hollywood earlier that Aaron “stole” and began “disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop.” The statement read in part:

“These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace. We have warned Mr. Phypers in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards’ stolen cell phone and laptop, but he continues to do so. Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers’ false allegations in a public forum and will be addressing Mr. Phypers’ abuse in Court.”

Thoughts?

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via Denise Richards/Rudy Reyes/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]