Inside Anya Taylor-Joy's AWKWARD Encounter With Fantastic Four Cast In London!

There appears to be some drama surrounding the new Fantastic Four!

For those who don’t know, there were rumors Anya Taylor-Joy would play Silver Surfer in the upcoming Marvel film. However, it turned out she didn’t get the part. Instead, Julia Garner was cast in the role in April. She joins Pedro Pascal, who is portraying Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby, who is Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn, who is playing Johnny Storm (AKA the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is Ben Grimm (AKA the Thing), on the project.

Although months have passed since the casting announcement, it looks like Anya is still a tad bit salty over not getting the job! The US Sun reported she booked it out of the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Wednesday night when she had an awkward run-in with the cast of the movie! Whoa!

According to an eyewitness, The Queen’s Gambit alum “looked happy and relaxed when she arrived for dinner” at the restaurant. However, her mood immediately changed when Pedro, Joseph, Vanessa, and director Matt Shakman showed up! And just three minutes after she arrived, she ran out of the place! Her quick escape at 8:34 p.m. was even caught on camera! Check it out HERE. Anya then got into a chauffeur-driven car and left the area. The insider said:

“She left about five minutes later looking pretty annoyed. It turned out that Pedro, Joseph, and Vanessa were all inside eating and it seems Anya saw them and turned on her heel. She made a quick exit and seemed to be pretty angry by the look of her face. It was pretty quiet when she arrived around 8.30pm because of the football, so it wasn’t as if there was an issue of space. Seeing as she was axed from Fantastic Four, it makes sense that she wouldn’t have wanted to hang around.”

Yikes! Clearly, she did not want to be anywhere near the group! Is it because she’s annoyed that she is not in the film? Or is there a feud between her and someone in the cast? Hmm. Who knows?! No matter the reason, Pedro, Joseph, Vanessa, and Matt didn’t let the awkward encounter affect their night! The US Sun reported they stayed at the restaurant until before 11:00 p.m.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Why do you think Anya left in such a hurry? Let us know in the comments!

