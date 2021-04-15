Paparazzi Actually Got Into A FIGHT Over Anya Taylor-Joy!

Anya-Taylor Joy knows how to turn heads — and she apparently knows how to raise fists, too!

The Queen’s Gambit star caused quite a scene on Wednesday when an overzealous paparazzo became violent trying to snag a pic of the actress.

It went down in New York City while the starlet was shooting a new campaign for Tiffany & Co.. Anya has been seen shooting around the city this week, including walking down the street with male model Alton Mason. But on Wednesday, tensions between a few paparazzi apparently boiled over when one of the shutterbugs trying to capture a shot of the actress appeared to get physical with those around him!

Related: Did Y’all See That WILD Fight On RHONJ Between Melissa & Joe Gorga?!

Per The Blast, the situation became so intense that cops had to get control of things while the starlet’s photoshoot was temporarily shut down. Almost immediately, NYPD officers who were standing nearby came in and took the angry paparazzo off to the side where they were able to de-escalate the situation.

It’s unclear if any official action was taken against the photog, but The Blast’s source said the 24-year-old, who was wearing a beautiful black jumpsuit, remained a true professional and didn’t let the issue ruin her Tiffany campaign.

ATJ has been decked out in Tiffany bling during this awards season, which she’s currently dominating for her role as Beth Harmon on the popular Netflix series. Recently, she picked up another notable win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series — and although the SAG Awards were done virtually at home, Anya was still glammed to the max while covered in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

She even thanked the jewelry company in an Instagram post after her win, writing:

“Oh goodness- this one really hit me in the feels. Thank you SO much to my fellow creatives @sagawards for honouring Beth and I … it feels surreal to even be able to call you my PEERS let alone this. Thank you… And damn… @tiffanyandco , you sure know how to make a girl feel her best :)”

We wonder if a hot and bothered paparazzo evokes a similar feeling?

Ch-ch-check out the footage of the scary incident (below).

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? It hasn’t been the best time to be the papz, since celebs have been in hiding amid the coronavirus pandemic, so we’d imagine they’re extra hungry to take those pics now. So does that mean we’ll be hearing about more situations like this?? We sure hope not, but share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]