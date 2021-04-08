Did Y'all See That WILD Fight On RHONJ Between Melissa & Joe Gorga?!

When you’re fighting with your spouse, even when things get really heated, don’t say anything you can’t take back!!

Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga found that out the hard way on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now we’re really reeling from the pair’s public spat in front of friends on the brand new Wednesday, April 7 episode of the hit Bravo show!

Things came to a head as Melissa walked ahead of Joe back to the van set to take the couples home from a night out — seriously, that’s what kicked it off

But as you can see (below), things got really heated, really fast, in true RHONJ fashion:

Whoa! Those two are seriously at each other’s throats! Of course, the fight wasn’t really about Melissa walking ahead of Joe after dinner. Fights like that always have a deeper reason behind them, right?

Joe explained some of what was going on in Bravo’s YouTube RHONJ after-show on Thursday morning, and it’s an eye-opening conversation, to say the least:

Well then! What’d U think of that blowout, Perezcious readers?? Did Joe go too far with his anger off the bat? Should Melissa take into account her husband’s deeper concerns??

Classic Housewives fare, like the good old days!

