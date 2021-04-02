Viral Sensation April The Giraffe Dead At 20

It’s the circle of life…

April the Giraffe, whose pregnancy was documented on a live camera inside her habitat and went viral on YouTube in 2017, has sadly died at 20. On Friday, the Animal Adventure Park announced the animal had to be euthanized due to her worsening arthritis, per ABC News. The zoo released a statement on Facebook, writing:

“We credit and thank the outstanding collective care provided by the park’s veterinarians and animal care team with keeping April happy and healthy during her more than five year stay at Animal Adventure.”

It continued:

“Both teams have made every possible effort to keep her comfortable and prolong her life while managing her condition. Over the past year, accommodations were made and treatments performed, including yard substrate changes, installation of a state-of-the-art padded barn flooring system, coupled with farrier work, dietary and medical changes. April’s most recent veterinary exam identified the acceleration of April’s condition, prompting the determination that euthanasia was the humane and appropriate course of action.”

April’s body will reportedly be cremated after her necropsy, and her ashes will then be returned to the park.

As we mentioned before, a then-pregnant April racked up millions of views when the zoo decided to live stream the journey from her home. When she gave birth to a male calf named Tajiri, the video garnered more than 1.2 million views! This made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history at the time, with over 232 million live views from February to May. Wow!

Unfortunately, the momma’s youngest calf, Azizi, also unexpectedly died at a Texas zoo last year.

You will be missed, April!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]