One of the things we love the most about Arlo Parks is that she’s forging her own path and making music very different than the rest. Forging her own lane!

This is pop for adults. But it’s not “adult contemporary”. It’s much cooler than that.

Softly is sophisticated and sonically it reminds us of one of our favorite albums of the last decade, Adulthood by CockNBullKid.

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Arlo Parks!