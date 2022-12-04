Listen To This: Hurts So Good!

Asher Monroe is no longer chasing a pop hit and now making the music he wants to – and it is the best thing he’s ever done!

The former boy bander is now a father and his songs are more mature too.

Chapter 3 is a power ballad that is somewhere between John Legend and a Broadway show-stopper!

And the official music video smartly features him singing live. Showcasing those vocals!

Love! Love! Love!

Check it out above!

