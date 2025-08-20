Influencer Almost 'Decapitated' When Her Scarf Got Caught Under Her Car!

OMG, new fashion phobia unlocked!

If your biggest fashion fear was wearing the same fit as another party attendee or accidentally flashing some nip, we have a new horror story for you…

Eli Moulton wore a gorgeous, flowing black Tinsley Tube Dress topped with a matching neck scarf to a luxury car dealership grand opening party. The Aussie influencer looked phenomenal — who’d even guess she was a month postpartum, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Moulton (@eli__moulton)

The problem? That scarf was flowing a little too freely!

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Once SAVED Matt Damon’s Life!

In a followup post, Eli revealed the scarf got caught under her moving car — and it nearly cut her head off! She wrote:

“ A reminder for the ladies: REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home “

OMG!!! She wrote over an image of the dress:

“The dress that held me in a choke hold”

But then added over a series of photos of her burned, contused neck:

“Literally”

Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Moulton (@eli__moulton)

Yeesh! At least Eli is keeping her sense of humor about it all! She posted about some of the coverage on the local news — along with the Kris Jenner classic lip-sync:

“Go, Kylie, go! Good job, Kylie! You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Moulton (@eli__moulton)

Glad she didn’t lose her head…

[Image via Eli Moulton/Instagram.]