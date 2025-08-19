Jimmy Kimmel Once SAVED Matt Damon's Life!

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon may have a long-running fake feud in which they trade mock insults back and forth, but in real life, the late-night host actually saved the A-list actor from death. No, seriously!

So, Jimmy spoke to Variety in a new interview on Monday. And while he talked about a bunch of stuff including fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert getting canceled, the 57-year-old star also revealed that he once literally saved the Good Will Hunting superstar’s life!

It happened one day when the 54-year-old actor was at Jimmy’s home having dinner. Matt’s brother was there, too. And at one point, Matt began to choke on a piece of pork rib that Kimmel had cooked for the meal. Oh, no!

The choking was no joke, either. According to Kimmel, the piece of meat was stuck in Matt’s throat for about NINETY MINUTES! JEEZ!!!

Jimmy recalled how quickly things got serious with the choking incident during his chat with the entertainment industry trade publication:

“I said, ‘We have got to get him to the hospital, because if he dies in my house, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life. I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder.'”

Funny! …And also super scary!

But instead of going to the hospital, Jimmy and Matt’s brother went on YouTube. Wait, what?!

So, while trying to figure out what to do for Matt, they went on the video-sharing platform and discovered a supposed fix for the slow choke-job: to make Matt eat little bits of bread very slowly in order to get the piece of rib to eventually work its way down into his stomach. And it worked — because obvi, Matt is still with us today. Kimmel confirmed that it “saved him.” Wow! Who knew that hack??

The late-night host also answered the obvious:

“We tried the Heimlich many times. It was too far down.”

Unreal…

