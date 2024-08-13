Reason Behind Ayesha Curry's Viral Confrontation With French Police Revealed!

Ayesha Curry was involved in a now-viral confrontation with French police on Saturday… And they struck her newborn baby?!?!

In footage that’s sweeping the web, Steph Curry’s wife can be seen with his mother Sonya Curry leaving the men’s basketball final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday night. It’s not clear what exactly happened before the footage began rolling, but it opens with Steph’s mom scolding a Paris cop for allegedly touching her grand baby. In the clip, shared by The Hollywood Fix on Youtube, she argues with several law enforcement officers as Ayesha stands off to the side holding Caius, who was born in May, and her older son Canon, 6. Ayesha wipes away tears, clearly in distress, before Sonya waves her on to come over so the two can proceed to their car. However, the officers do not let them cross to reach their destination. A translator gets involved and seemingly tries to explain to the cops exactly what Sonya is saying:

“[Our car is] right there where all those people are on that side. We were over there … Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from. They won’t let the driver come here and they won’t let us go back over there.”

But it wasn’t for lack of reason… The translator attempts to relay the cops’ message to Sonya and Ayesha that President Emmanuel Macron is in the area “so nobody’s allowed to cross the street right now until he’s passed” He, like the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, reportedly attended the US VS France basketball final.

Related: Jordan Chiles’ Appeal Denied By Court Of Arbitration — She WILL Be Stripped Of Her Olympic Bronze Medal

Fellow Golden State Warriors team member Draymond Green, who was presumably accompanying Ayesha, Sonya, and the kids to the car, then steps in to ask:

“So even after you hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?”

It’s not clear how long the back and forth continued for beyond the video, which ended shortly after. You can watch the full clip (below):

How stressful! We hope Ayesha and her baby are okay! She looked like she was struggling to keep her composure… And if Sonya and Draymond’s claims are true, we can see why! She and Steph also share daughter Riley, 12, and son Ryan, 9.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do YOU make of this situation? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

[Images via Ayesha Curry/Instagram, NBC Sports/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]