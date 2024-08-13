Got A Tip?

Jordan Chiles' Appeal Denied By Court Of Arbitration -- She WILL Be Stripped Of Her Olympic Bronze Medal

Jordan Chiles will be stripped of her bronze medal

This entire situation is so messed up!!

USA Gymnastics announced in a statement on Monday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied Jordan Chiles‘ appeal to reinstate the bronze medal she received after the women’s individual floor exercise final on August 5. The statement reads:

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented. We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

It sounds like they aren’t giving up — but in the meantime Chiles will be without the medal she earned. ICYMI, Team USA has video proof the initial ruling by CAS was incorrect. As of now, Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu will have the third place spot.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 13, 2024 07:00am PDT

