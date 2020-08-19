Bachelor Peter Weber Shares Never-Before-Seen Footage Of The Night He Met GF Kelley Flanagan!

While it might have come as a surprise for Bachelor Nation fans to see Peter Weber ultimately end up with Kelley Flanagan, the former lead just reminded us the pair’s love story began wayyy before TV cameras were ever rolling!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old pilot shared a never-before-seen video from the night he met the Chicago-based lawyer in the hotel lobby of the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California one year ago. Technically, it’s their first real anniversary, right?

It’s clear the moment holds a special place in Weber’s heart! Captioning his Instagram post about the milestone, he wrote:

“A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby. We danced the night away and then went our separate ways. I truly didn’t know if I’d see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let’s see what’s next @kelleyflanagan”

Awww. The couple revealed the story of how they first met on the reality TV show, but for those who didn’t catch it, Peter was attending his high school reunion and Kelley was a guest at a friend’s wedding when they happened to cross paths at the venue. Their connection was instant, though neither of them had any idea they’d end up falling deeply in love with each other a whole year later! Keep in mind, the two had not been publicly cast for The Bachelor at that point — fans would find out Hannah Brown‘s ex was going to be the one handing out roses just one month later in September. Talk about serendipity!

In his upload, Weber also shared a screenshot of a message that Flanagan sent to her friend that night. The 28-year-old likely recognized him from his appearance on The Bachelorette and could not keep it together; the text read:

“Jackie. I can’t believe this. I don’t know what god is trying to say here. I have so much to tell you but you cannot say a word to anyone.”

Ch-ch-check it all out, along with two additional clips from the couple’s time on ABC together (below):

The lovely post was met with support from Pete’s mom Barbara Weber, who happily commented:

“I’ve said this before and I will say it again… SERENDIPITY.”

Franchise alum Jason Tartick chimed in, adding:

“That’s honestly wild”

Kelley obviously approved as she replied with several red heart emojis! Though it took quite a rocky path to get here, including Weber’s quickie proposal to Hannah Ann Sluss and later, a failed reconciliation with Madison Prewett, things have really taken off for these two.

Back in July, the pair of reality stars shared they are planning to make a move to New York City and live together. They are madly in love and Pete told ET‘s Lauren Zima that he appreciates everything about their unconventional love story even if others can’t. On why he sent his now-girlfriend home early during their stint on the show, he said:

“People like to say, ‘Oh, she wasn’t your first choice.’ And I know for Kelley, it has been tough to see. But listen, at the end of the day, this is a reality TV dating show. This is not real life, normal life, so it’s not the same. [Besides], people don’t end up marrying the very first boyfriend or girlfriend they ever had. It’s not their technical first choice. So, we’ve just done a good job of reassuring each other and just explaining why I did things, and owning up to my faults and just being a better person moving forward.”

Glad to see it all worked out in the end! Wishing them all the happiness in the world together.

