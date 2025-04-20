The Bachelor Star Caila Quinn's Husband Accused Of Cheating On TikTok! Whoa!

Trouble in paradise! Is Caila Quinn’s husband cheating on her?!

The Bachelor alum has found herself and husband Nick Burrello at the center of an alleged cheating narrative that’s quickly attracted attention on TikTok. In a video shared earlier this week, a user by the name of @WellnessGurl alleged that Nick has been secretly cheating on Caila, who finished as the second runner-up on Ben Higgins‘ season, “for months” and “with a couple different people.” She claimed:

“There are posts and threads deep in the world of Bachelor Reddit that talk about Caila Quinn’s husband cheating on her … The post was made by somebody that he was seeing. In a sense they were texting with each other. It was a relationship over text. He met this person on Grindr and he is dating a trans woman.”

She further went on to allege that Nick and the mystery woman “actively make plans to meet up when he’s on one of his business trips” and that he “admits that this is not the first time he’s cheated on Caila.” You can watch the full TikTok (below):

Yeesh… The original Reddit post has since been mysteriously deleted, but it sounds like a LOT of fans are split over the claims. Some of the TikTok commenters wrote things like:

“I don’t believe this for a minute!!!” “there’s literally nothing on reddit about this. I hope you have actual proof bc this is a huge accusation.” “Yikes if there is a rumor than maybe there is some truth to it” “I don’t follow her closely but I remember when she would post pictures of them together getting a weird feeling about him. Not explaining it well but He never looked that interested in her.” “So sad because all these perfectly curated images these influencers make is crazy how they make it perfect” “These are still just allegations and while it’s sad to even be reporting on this, it’s not really our place to call someone out,especially when there are young kids involved.”

But one commenter who had the most attention-grabbing take of all was Caila, herself! She shot down the allegations, writing:

“WTF is this… this isn’t true. And my husband doesn’t go on business trips. This is a joke. No one believe these rumors. This is FALSE”

However, @WellnessGurl doubled down on her reporting, responding:

“So sorry girl. You should look into the post- it has pictures, texts and videos.”

Caila has yet to respond. She and Nick have been married since 2021 and share two kids together.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you believe there is any truth to these wild rumors? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Caila Quinn/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]