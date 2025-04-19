Got A Tip?

Kanye West Spotted Out To Dinner With Bianca Censori In Spain After Split! Are They Back On??

Kanye West Spotted Out To Dinner With Bianca Censori In Spain After Split! Are They Back Together?

Is Bianca Censori giving Kanye West another chance? That is what it looks like after they were spotted out together weeks after the breakup!

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands in Spain. In the clip, the two are walking together in the restaurant, with Ye sporting a baggy hoodie while Bianca is wearing a signature skin-tight bodysuit. You can check out the footage HERE.

As Perezcious readers know, this sighting comes weeks after the architectural designer dumped the rapper. Earlier this month, Kanye confirmed on a track called BIANCA that she left him after trying to have him “committed” because of his antisemitic and horrific X (Twitter) rants. You know, the ones where he called himself a Nazi and declared his love for Hitler, among other things. Yeah, we can see why Bianca bounced! However, she didn’t stay away from him for too long… Unless the 29-year-old couldn’t successfully escape him because someone allegedly “narced” on her again. A terrifying thought…

Either way, the rapper begged in the song for his estranged wife to “come back,” and it looks like he may have gotten his wish based on these new pics. Sigh. We hoped Bianca finally broke up with him for good, but we guess not. Perhaps she should’ve answered Kim Kardashian when the reality star reached out after the split instead of ignoring her…

What are your reactions? Are you surprised to see Kanye and Bianca reunited? Let us know in the comments.

Apr 19, 2025 07:53am PDT

