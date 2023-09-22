Two Bachelorette Alums Rescued From Sinking Boat!

Brayden Bowers and Aaron Schwartzman will have a crazy story to tell during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion this year!

According to FOX 5 this week, the reality stars, who competed for Charity Lawson’s heart on season 20 of The Bachelorette, went fishing about 15 to 20 miles off the coast of San Diego. But what started as a fun day on the ocean soon took a turn when their boat sank! Brayden told the outlet that his friend Gavin’s fishing line got “stuck on the engine propeller” at one point, adding:

“Aaron just went to the back of the boat to lift the engine up and try and untangle it … all of a sudden, as soon as he stands on the swim deck … the boat literally just sunk.”

OMG!? In an attempt to “paddle to shore,” the group of men quickly “linked arms” and “started kicking.” Aaron said the situation was similar to “being trapped and helpless because there’s no service”:

“We weren’t able to send a distress signal at all, and the only thing you have out there is hope, hope that somebody finds you, hope that a helicopter flies over. … You think of the next steps, but what are the next steps when you’re 15 miles in the ocean — in a wind swell?”

This must have been so scary! They were stranded in the water for three-and-a-half hours before someone came to their rescue. Chris Keeran and his cousin TJ told FOX 5 they were on their boat fishing when they spotted something “reflective” in the water. And when they went to investigate, it turned out to be Brayden, Aaron, and their three pals. TJ said:

“For whatever reason, we came to look to see if it was holding fish and that’s when we saw the guys in the water.”

Chris then joked:

“We were looking for yellow fin tuna and then found a school of men.”

Although the fishermen saved their lives, Chris noted that they “don’t consider ourselves heroes,” explaining:

“We’re doing whatever any other fisherman would consider doing. I’m just so grateful by the grace of God, we actually did see something reflective. Just the things that had to add up just to get to them. I mean, once we did find them, that was our best catch of the day.”

As we said, Aaron and Brayden will have a wild life update for host Jesse Palmer and their fellow castmates later in the Bachelor in Paradise season! Wow. And in all seriousness, these two are very lucky to be alive! We hate to think about what could have happened if Chris and TJ did not show up when they did!

