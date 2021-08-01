Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Is ‘On The Road To Healing’ After Having Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Clare Crawly has finally said goodbye to her breast implants after suffering from numerous health problems over the last few years!

On Saturday, the former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to update her followers on her breast implant removal surgery, sharing a snapshot of herself in a paper gown and hugging a vase of flowers in the hospital. She wrote in the caption:

“Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!”

She then thanked her medical team — Dr. David Rankin and Dee Hicks — for making her “incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process” before adding:

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness). On top of that, having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me. Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up.”

The reality star then concluded with a powerful message, expressing:

“And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!”

Preach! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Crawley followed up with her surgery post on her IG Story, in which she showed off the bandages around her chest:

“I still feel amazing. No pain meds. And the best thing so far … no itchy rashes anymore! I had them for 5 years on and off. My skin feels incredible!”

Yes, love to hear that! Take a look at her “day 2” of recovery post (below):

As you may know, the 40-year-old hairstylist opened up about her struggles with Breast Implant Illness earlier this month, announcing her decision to have them removed after her body showed signs of rejecting them. She said in the video at the time:

“The truth is, I’ve been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to, to be honest, for a couple years, and it’s been hard, and it’s been frustrating, and it’s been scary for me to know something’s not right… My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy.”

And after two mammograms and a consultation with her doctor, Clare decided (obviously) to move forward with the procedure, saying:

“As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body. As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That’s what matters.”

Congrats Clare!! We are wishing you a speedy recovery!

