Why Clare Crawley Is Removing Her Breast Implants -- And How Dale Moss Feels About It!

Clare Crawley is prioritizing her health and well-being over her physical appearance.

The former Bachelorette star announced over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend that she’s having her breast implants removed for health reasons. The 40-year-old reality TV star explained in a video on her Instagram account on Saturday.

Revealing that she’s been dealing with an unexplained rash on her skin, as well as elevated white blood counts and issues with fluid sacs behind her implants that have been found on recent mammograms, Dale Moss‘ better half doesn’t want to take any chances.

Speaking candidly directly to the camera, the Sacramento-based hair stylist said:

“As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body. As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That’s what matters.”

Whoa!

She also noted that Dale was throwing his full support behind her on this decision, adding:

“I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it’s the truth. For so long, I believed that that’s what it would take.”

Powerful stuff. (And good answer, Dale!)

Here’s the full six-minute video from the former Bachelorette (below):

Good for Clare for doing what’s best for her body and her long-term health.

And love to see her man supporting her through it all, too!

[Image via Clare Crawley/Instagram]