Bachelorette Lead Katie Thurston Fires Back At Haters Criticizing Her Lingerie Photo: ‘No One Owns Me’

Katie Thurston is not letting the haters burst her bubble!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Bachelorette lead took to Instagram to share a picture of herself draped across a bed in black lingerie. Of course, she looked absolutely amazing! Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous pic for yourself (below):

Love it!!

While tons of commenters flooded the snapshot with positive messages, several people naturally took it upon themselves to voice their negative opinions in her comments section — and Katie understandably wasn’t here for it. One hater wrote under the photo:

“Someone did not find a husband.”

To which the reality star replied:

“Correct. There typically isn’t a wedding at the end.”

Then, another user asked:

“Why are you dressed like this??? Aren’t you supposed to be a respectable bachelorette a week away from a public proposal?”

And Katie simply commented back:

“I am me. No one owns me.”

In another response to one follower who wrote “sexy but I just feel this isn’t you,” the bank marketing manager replied with:

“Would you feel better if this was a bikini and I was laying in the sand? Because it’s no different.”

She has a point! And when someone else told her to “save that for the bedroom” because “young girls look up to her,” Thurston fired back with a similar sentiment, writing:

“Pretend I’m in a bikini on a sandy beach. It’s the same thing. Women can love and embrace their bodies however they’d like. Not be ashamed of them.”

Here, here!! Nothing wrong with owning your body!

This is not the first time that Katie has had to address followers for making offensive comments about her appearance. According to People, it apparently got so bad for the leading lady that she announced she would start blocking anyone who didn’t have anything nice to say, stating:

“Alright, I’m creating a new rule for myself. Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just going to block you. I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, God damn.”

Unfortunately, that tends to come with the price of fame. She continued:

“Look, I’m just like your basic f**king girl who somehow became a Bachelorette. But you know, I’ve said it before, and I’m going to say it again: It’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s the gift inside.”

Well said, gurl! Reactions to Katie’s expert clap backs to the haters? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Katie Thurston/Instagram]