Star Seeker

The Bachelor/ette

Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal They're Having A Rainbow Baby!

There is a new addition coming to Bachelor nation!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers announced on Instagram Thursday that they’re having a baby! OMG! Such beautiful news!

The couple posted a video of the momma-to-be showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini with a white flowy dress thrown over top while on the beach during sunset. Throughout it, Jordan cradles and kisses her stomach before giving fans a glimpse at the ultrasound and carrying a pair of tiny white shoes. So cute! The former Bachelorette lead wrote in the caption:

“We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. Baby Rodgers coming January 2026.”

A rainbow baby is known as a child born after a miscarriage. It sadly seems JoJo experienced one before her current pregnancy. So this is the best news. See the announcement (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher)

Amazing!!

That means Aaron Rodgers will be an uncle! However, the football player most likely won’t be in the kiddo’s life unless he and Jordan ever get back on good terms! Speaking of Jordan…

He took to the comments section to praise JoJo for her “strength” during their journey to get pregnant, writing:

“Love you so much @joelle_fletcher  you have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey. Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration. Can’t wait to see you as a Mom falling more in love with you every single day!”

We’re so happy for JoJo and Jordan! Congratulations to them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via JoJo Fletcher/Instagram]

Aug 28, 2025 18:00pm PDT

