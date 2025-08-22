Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Hint At Daughter's Name? Look!

Millie Bobby Brown is in her momma era!

Right after announcing she and hubby Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl this summer, the new parents stepped out in East Hampton, New York, for a walk with their daughter on Thursday.

The baby was kept out of view in a stroller, but in pics obtained by DailyMail.com, it seems like the 21-year-old Stranger Things star may have hinted at her kiddo’s name! She was spotted carrying a pink phone case with the letters “RWB” written in red at the bottom. “B,” of course, seems to resemble both her parents’ last names. But RW? Those must be the baby’s initials. Aw!

Along with that hint, Millie was also wearing a pink sweater by Mother Denim that read “mother” in purple letters with gold studs around the neckline. Aw! She’s really embracing this new role!

The 23-year-old new father wore a black t-shirt, matching hat, khaki pants, and white sneakers for the stroll. They both carried coffees for the outing, and Millie was also seen putting the baby in the car as Jake supported her from behind. See HERE.

Many congrats to the growing family. So fun to see them step into this new chapter of their lives!

Any guesses what the full name could be?? Rebecca Willow? Roberta Whitney? Tell us your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]