Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Had Sex AT HER SISTER'S HOUSE According To New Song FINA!

Kendall Jenner may have some ‘splaining to do with her sisters, all thanks to her boyfriend Bad Bunny’s boasting in his new song!

A track from his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which was released on Friday, featured some eyebrow-raising lyrics alluding to his and the 27-year-old model’s uh… hot and heavy activities. How so? FINA seemingly hints that the couple had sex at her sister’s house! Bad Bunny sings:

“Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana.”

That translates to:

“That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f**king at your sister’s house.”

The 29-year-old singer did not reveal WHICH sis in the song. But we bet Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian are ALL going to be messaging Kendall in the group chat — not the “Not Kourtney” one obvi — to get to the bottom of it. That is, if the reality star hasn’t told them yet! Or maybe they figured it out? That time Kendall and her new guy disappeared for 20 minutes?? LOLz!

That was not the only reference to Kenny in the song. He dropped some more hints about their romance — including the lyrics:

“Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo.”

That line translates to:

“They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

This most likely is addressing the many online jokes or speculation from critics about how these two talk to each other. However, Bad Bunny previously told Vanity Fair he speaks to some specific people in English — seemingly including Kendall:

“With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

They still seem to be going strong if this new music gives us any indication! Reactions? Listen to the track (below):

