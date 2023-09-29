Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters’ ‘Not Kourtney’ Group Chat After Heated Fight With Kim!

Kourtney Kardashian is throwing shade at her family!

For those who haven’t seen the premiere episode of season four of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old’s feud with Kim Kardashian over the Dolce & Gabbana debacle reached a boiling point during a nasty phone conversation. The SKIMS creator expressed “concern” about Kourt, claiming she was a “different person” now and everyone talks about it. In fact, Kim claimed their other sisters – Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – and the Poosh founder’s friends are on a “group chat that’s actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’” to complain about her.

Being excluded from a sisterly group chat?! Now that is so brutal…

And what really made this fight super nasty? Kimmy Kakes brought the kids into the spat! The American Horror Story: Delicate actress claimed Kourtney’s children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — have told her about the “problems they have” with their mom now. Oof. Naturally, Kourtney wasn’t too happy that her sibling “weaponized” her relationships during their disagreement, tearfully saying:

“Is that helpful? Like, it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me.”

Obviously, the two did not work things out following those heated words. Instead, Kourtney bashed Kim for being “egotistical,” a “narcissist,” and a “witch” that she “f**king” hate[s]” before hanging up on her. Damn…

Things got vicious here! And the family feud isn’t even over yet! Because since then, it appears Kourtney did some recon to find out more deets about the “Not Kourtney” group chat. And of course, she shared her findings with everyone.

When someone asked one of Kourt’s friends on Thursday about whether she’s “in the group text with Kim,” Kourtney took to the Instagram comments section to spill the tea, saying:

“I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking.”

Is this true? Was Kim lying about her pals being in the group chat? Or are her friends being dishonest to avoid a blowout with Kourt? That is exactly what another social media user then pointed out, writing:

“Sadly I don’t think they would admit to it.”

However, Kourtney insisted her inner circle is very loyal while subtly throwing some shade at her siblings:

“My friends are ride or dies.”

Is she trying to say that her sisters are NOT ride or dies?! Ouch…

Clearly, Kourtney hasn’t settled her feud with any of her family members yet. Reactions to the shade, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

