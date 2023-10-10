Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Step Out For NYC Date Night Concert Together -- And More!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are making the most of their time together — and choosing to be stylish AF while they do it!

Late on Sunday night, the duo was in New York City for the Luis Miguel concert. And the show was held at the iconic Madison Square Garden, so both Kenny and her Puerto Rican love showed out in fine fashion at the most famous venue on earth!

Related: Did Kim Kardashian Shade Kendall Jenner On AHS?!

Pics and videos from the aftermath of the event late on Sunday night showed the 27-year-old KUWTK alum rocking a black tank top, black trousers, and a bright red sweater tastefully wrapped around her neck and shoulders. Wanting to match his love interest, Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) also showed out in black! He had a dark leather jacket, leather pants, and a black-and-white baseball cap to (literally) top things off. Post-show, they rushed back to their hotel together — but not before they were spotted by cameras!

Ch-ch-check out pics and vids for yourself (below):

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted back in their hotel in New York City after Luis Miguel’s concert

pic.twitter.com/8FbWcuOI64 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) October 9, 2023

Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny attend a Luis Miguel concert https://t.co/BVlOD4Ja7B — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 9, 2023

What a fun date night!!

And that wasn’t all… after Sunday night’s NYC concert outing and quick scurry back to the hotel, Kenny and Bad Bunny actually showed up in Miami, too! The pair had already been on South Beach earlier in the week to celebrate the Puerto Rican star taking home seven Billboard Latin Music Awards wins. But fresh, brand-new paparazzi pics proved they returned there on Monday for some fun in the sun, as well!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in Miami! The couple match in white T-shirts as they soak up the sun on a rooftop… after NYC trip https://t.co/leJPbEJY4c — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 9, 2023

Lovely!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Hulu/Harper’s Bazaar/YouTube]