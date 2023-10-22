Bad Bunny Talks ‘Sex In Spanish’ As He’s Joined By Lady GaGa, Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger & MORE For SNL! WATCH!

Bad Bunny showed the world he has no flaws on Saturday Night Live… literally!

The Puerto Rican rapper took on double duty as both the host AND musical guest for the sketch comedy show on Saturday night — and absolutely rocked the house! BB, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, opened with a nearly five-minute monologue where he shot down skeptics who thought he couldn’t host because English isn’t his “first language,” but had a confident message:

“I don’t know if they know, but I do whatever I want.”

Tell ‘em!! He hilariously continued:

“I can host this show in English, I can order McDonald’s in English, I can have sex in English, but I prefer sex in Spanish because it’s just better. I just prefer Spanish.”

Okayyy, Benito!

From there, the 29-year-old continued his monologue in his native language, eventually bringing out his “friend” to help “translate” — Pedro Pascal!! The Last of Us actor, who hosted the coveted show last season, then gave BB a bit of “advice” on his monologue, telling him “self-deprecating” jokes — where one points out “unflattering” parts of themselves — always work… but the Where She Goes rapper confidently pointed out:

“I don’t have any.”

He then showed an “embarrassing photo” of himself — completely naked with nothing but a towel covering his manhood. Watch his full monologue (below):

Woof!

We then got to see the dreamy rapper flex his acting skills in a few hilarious sketches, including one where rock legend Mick Jagger slapped him in a mock-telenovela, and another where the 80-year-old played a nun-in-disguise. Watch (below):

But the cameos didn’t stop there! To introduce the rapper for his first musical performance of the night, none other than Lady GaGa took the stage to flex her own Spanish skills! See (below):

Amazing!

Elsewhere in the ep, Colin Jost and Michael Che gave us the Weekend Update, which featured jokes about House Republicans dropping Jim Jordan as nominee for Speaker of the House, Joe Biden in Israel, Donald Trump’s gag order, and, of course, Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Ego Nwodim appeared as Jada Pinkett Smith amid The Matrix star’s promo for her own memoir, Worthy, joking that she and Will Smith cracked the code on a “successful marriage.” She joked:

“23 years later, Will and I are still a unit. And it’s because we have learned that the secret to a successful marriage is: Never go to bed happy.”

Oof… we have to laugh, LOLz!

See the rest of the hilarious and entertaining clips (below):

Sadly no Kendall Jenner cameo, though… Maybe going Instagram official was enough for the lovebirds!

