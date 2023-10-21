Tom Brady’s Romance With Irina Shayk Is Over!

Whelp, it’s already over between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk!

According to TMZ on Saturday, the 46-year-old former football player and the 37-year-old supermodel broke up after less than four months of dating. Why? Well, the exact reason is unknown at this time. However, an insider insisted things between the former couple “fizzled out” – without any major drama or scandal going on behind the scenes. Hmm.

The breakup does not come as a total shock, though. The pair have been spending time in different cities lately, with Tom hanging out in Miami without the fashionista who has been in New York City. Then there is the report that Irina – who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with Bradley Cooper – still wants “to tie the knot and settle down” with the 48-year-old actor. So that is bound to eventually ruin a relationship.

Unfortunately for Irina, though, she won’t be able to try to rekindle her romance with BCoop after her relationship with Tom has ended. Because he has since moved on from the runway star with Gigi Hadid! And she has no one to blame but herself for the new couple because she introduced Bradley to the 28-year-old! A source for The Messenger said:

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry. Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out.”

What must further pain Irina is he’s found someone “exactly his type” now, all thanks to her! Brutal!

Thoughts on the breakup? Let us know!

