Balmain Designer Olivier Rousteing Reveals He Was Severely Burned Last Year After A Fireplace Explosion

Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, opened up about a near-fatal accident.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old fashion designer revealed that he was severely burned and scarred after a fireplace exploded in his home a year ago. Alongside an Instagram photo showing bandages covering his entire body and his burn marks, he wrote:

“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know. Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough.”

Wow, we cannot imagine how scary that moment must have been! Rousteing then confessed he attempted to keep the incident a secret for so long due to feeling “ashamed” about his injuries:

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long. To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities…”

During his recovery, the artist shared he primarily focused on his work in order to “forget” what he endured:

“I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections, trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots [sic].”

He continued:

“And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show ! Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world.”

Back in September, Rousteing made his first public appearance in almost a year for his Balmain Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. And in his post, he thanked everyone who helped him bring his creations to life:

“Now, a year later — healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life. My last show was about the celebration of healing over pain and I thank all the models the productions my team the models my Balmain family, my friends that came and supported not only my 10 years of Balmain but my rebirth.”

To conclude, he expressed:

“Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude. To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret : a profound thank-you. I love you. GOD BLESS YOU ALL and again never never give up ! There is always the sun after the storm.”

Truly brave for sharing his story. Several of Rousteing’s friends hopped in the comments section to offer their love and support, including Kim Kardashian who wrote:

“I love you.”

Alessandra Ambrosio commented:

“So brave for sharing this Olly, beyond thankful that u are healthy and safe and I’m always here for you my darling !!! Love u”

And Cardi B penned:

“God bless you.”

We’re so glad Olivier is doing better now! Take a look at the raw and shocking post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Olivier Rousteing/Instagram]