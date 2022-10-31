Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2022!

Spooky, sexy, scary! OH MY!!

Celebrities truly give it their all for Halloween, and 2022 was no different! Whether they full body transformed like Kim Kardashian as Mystique, or went cutesy like Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon — all the getups were extra special (and some were downright terrifying!)

Related: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

Ch-ch-check out who celebs celebrated as (below)!

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Paris Hilton

Kerry Washington

Janelle Monae

Lizzo

Kylie Jenner

JoJo Siwa

Addison Rae

Keke Palmer

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Ciara

Chloe Bailey

Diddy

Frankie Jonas

Antoni Porowski

Rebel Wilson

Lori Harvey

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Winne Harlow

Larsa Pippen

Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari

Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan

Becky G

Alessandra Ambrosio

Chris Brown

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Ryan Phillippe

Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, & Cami Mendes

Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies

Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Eugene Lee Yang

Patrick Starrr

We’ll be updating this post as new costumes come in, so stay tuned…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram]