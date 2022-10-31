Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

review and more! Watch!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Halloween

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2022!

Spooky, sexy, scary! OH MY!!

Celebrities truly give it their all for Halloween, and 2022 was no different! Whether they full body transformed like Kim Kardashian as Mystique, or went cutesy like Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon — all the getups were extra special (and some were downright terrifying!)

Related: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

Ch-ch-check out who celebs celebrated as (below)!

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Paris Hilton

Kerry Washington

Janelle Monae

Lizzo

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Bride of Frankenstein Halloween 2022
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

JoJo Siwa

 

JoJo Siwa draco malfoy halloween 2022
(c) JoJo Siwa/Instagram

Addison Rae

Keke Palmer

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Ciara

Chloe Bailey

Diddy

Frankie Jonas

Frankie Jonas as Joe Jonas And Taylor swift for Halloween 2022
(c) Frankie Jonas/Instagram

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend as Mar-a-lago waiters
(c) Antoni Porowski. Instagram

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson and friend as Barbie
(c) Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey as Beyonce for halloween 2022
(c) Lori Harvey/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Do Revenge character for Halloween 2022
(c) SMG/Instagram

Winne Harlow

Winnie Harlow dressed as Cleopatra was seen arriving to Kylie Jenners private Halloween Party in West Hollywood
(c) MEGA/WENN

Larsa Pippen

(c) MEGA/WENN

Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari

(c) MEGA/WENN

Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan

(c) MEGA/WENN

Becky G

(c) MEGA/WENN

Alessandra Ambrosio

(c) MEGA/WENN

Chris Brown

(c) MEGA/WENN

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

(c) MEGA/WENN

Ryan Phillippe

(c) MEGA/WENN

Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, & Cami Mendes

Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies

Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker halloween 2022
(c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Eugene Lee Yang

Patrick Starrr

We’ll be updating this post as new costumes come in, so stay tuned…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 31, 2022 06:40am PDT

Share This