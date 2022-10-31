Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2022!

Spooky, sexy, scary! OH MY!!
Celebrities truly give it their all for Halloween, and 2022 was no different! Whether they full body transformed like Kim Kardashian as Mystique, or went cutesy like Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon — all the getups were extra special (and some were downright terrifying!)
Related: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through The Years!
Ch-ch-check out who celebs celebrated as (below)!
Contents [hide]
- 1 Kim Kardashian
- 2 Kendall Jenner
- 3 Paris Hilton
- 4 Kerry Washington
- 5 Janelle Monae
- 6 Lizzo
- 7 Kylie Jenner
- 8 JoJo Siwa
- 9 Addison Rae
- 10 Keke Palmer
- 11 Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
- 12 Ciara
- 13 Chloe Bailey
- 14 Diddy
- 15 Frankie Jonas
- 16 Antoni Porowski
- 17 Rebel Wilson
- 18 Lori Harvey
- 19 Sarah Michelle Gellar
- 20 Winne Harlow
- 21 Larsa Pippen
- 22 Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari
- 23 Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan
- 24 Becky G
- 25 Alessandra Ambrosio
- 26 Chris Brown
- 27 Robin Thicke & April Love Geary
- 28 Ryan Phillippe
- 29 Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, & Cami Mendes
- 30 Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies
- 31 Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley
- 32 Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
- 33 Eugene Lee Yang
- 34 Patrick Starrr
Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Paris Hilton
Kerry Washington
Janelle Monae
Lizzo
Kylie Jenner
JoJo Siwa
Addison Rae
Keke Palmer
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Ciara
Chloe Bailey
Diddy
Frankie Jonas
Antoni Porowski
Rebel Wilson
Lori Harvey
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Winne Harlow
Larsa Pippen
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari
Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan
Becky G
Alessandra Ambrosio
Chris Brown
Robin Thicke & April Love Geary
Ryan Phillippe
Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, & Cami Mendes
Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies
Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Eugene Lee Yang
Chrissy… it's time. ???? #Halloween #Eugenoween pic.twitter.com/lUDma65DbW
— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) October 28, 2022
Patrick Starrr
We’ll be updating this post as new costumes come in, so stay tuned…
[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram]
Related Posts
Oct 31, 2022 06:40am PDT
-
Categories
- Addison Rae
- Alessandra Ambrosio
- Ariana Grande
- Becky G
- Chris Brown
- Ciara
- CocoPerez
- Diddy
- Halloween
- Janelle Monae
- Joe Jonas
- JoJo Siwa
- Keke Palmer
- Kendall Jenner
- Kerry Washington
- Kim Kardashian
- Kourtney Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Larsa Pippen
- Lizzo
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Megan Fox
- Paris Hilton
- Rebel Wilson
- Robin Thicke
- Ryan Phillippe
- Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Taylor Swift
- Travis Barker