Barack Obama 'Could Not Be Prouder' Of Joe Biden In Must-Read Statement!

Former President Barack Obama is sending a huge congratulations to former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris on securing the highest office in the land!

Following the pair’s big election win on Saturday, Obama shared an official statement on Twitter where he not only celebrated the new President-Elect and Vice President-Elect but also encouraged the nation to embrace their new leadership as they forge a new path ahead for our country.

Obama’s gracious and powerful statement noted how divisive this victory while giving major props to Joe and Kamala, and how they’ll handle the challenges ahead:

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has — a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

He then shifted gears and addressed those who voted for Donald Trump, urging them to do their part in bridging the gap in such tense times:

“I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part — to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.”

The former President, who rallied for Biden at several stops on the campaign trail, also reminded his supporters that their work isn’t over yet either, despite securing this win:

“Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involeved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues — not just in an election season, but all the days in between. Our democracy needs all of us more than ever.”

We couldn’t have said it any better! And at a time when the sitting leader has done nothing but incite hate and sow seeds of doubt in the democratic process simply because he lost, polished moments like these are appreciated more than ever!

You can read Barry’s sentiments in full (below):

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

Congrats again, Joe and Kamala!

