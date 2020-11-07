Van Jones Absolutely BREAKS DOWN CRYING After Election Call! Watch!

The ousting of Donald Trump from the office of the presidency is obviously cause for celebration — but it’s far more than that, especially for parents. It’s a cleansing of the soul of America.

The fearmongering and racist rhetoric Trump used to fuel his own selfish grift on the American people sowed discord, encouraged hate, and inspired violence.

So after four days of suspense, the reveal of the mandate kicking his orange ass out the door is a YUGE emotional release.

No one captured that catharsis better than Van Jones, who was at the CNN desk when the call came in. Just trying to explain how he was feeling, the pundit spoke of his children and just started bawling.

It is a beautiful, powerful moment, one we encourage everyone else who is overcome with emotion right now to enjoy:

Watch Van Jones after the call for Biden. Just watch this. pic.twitter.com/Us8jpKu79f — The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2020

