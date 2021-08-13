Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Prince Charles Affair Rumors: 'He Asked To Meet Me'

Barbra Streisand is opening up about her relationship with Prince Charles!

For those who don’t know, an explosive 2006 biography claimed the Funny Girl star had a secret affair with Queen Elizabeth II‘s son nearly 20 years after they first met in 1974. According to this book, the royal romanced the singer in November 1994 while on a trip to the United States — two years after he separated from Princess Diana and was involved with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Well, Babs decided to share some fond memories featuring the future king during a recent interview with Ross King on ITV‘s Lorraine, and while she didn’t confirm the affair rumor, she did reveal Charles was very “sweet” to her — before he met Princess Di!

Related: Princess Diana Thought Charles Was ‘Planning An Accident’?

The ten-time Grammy winner recalled:

“It was so sweet. I was recording at Warner Brothers and he asked to meet me. I offered him a sip of tea and I thought ‘they didn’t have to test me for poison or something!’ But we became friends and I loved spending time at Highgrove and spending some time with him.”

Streisand went on to reveal that Charles even sent her a bouquet of flowers, sharing:

“I saw this bouquet of flowers and I said, ‘Who sent me that?’ and my assistant said, ‘A fan called Charles.’ … I looked and they weren’t from a florist, they were from his gardens and she mistook it as a fan. It was so funny. That’s Prince Charles! That was before he met Diana.”

Wow!

We have a feeling that’s as much as Babs will ever spill on their relationship… but some tea is better than no tea at all!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) for more.

[Image via Avalon/Patricia Schlein/WENN]