Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Prince Charles Affair Rumors: 'He Asked To Meet Me'

Barbra Streisand is opening up about her relationship with Prince Charles!

For those who don’t know, an explosive 2006 biography claimed the Funny Girl star had a secret affair with Queen Elizabeth II‘s son nearly 20 years after they first met in 1974. According to this book, the royal romanced the singer in November 1994 while on a trip to the United States — two years after he separated from Princess Diana and was involved with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Well, Babs decided to share some fond memories featuring the future king during a recent interview with Ross King on ITV‘s Lorraine, and while she didn’t confirm the affair rumor, she did reveal Charles was very “sweet” to her — before he met Princess Di!

The ten-time Grammy winner recalled:

“It was so sweet. I was recording at Warner Brothers and he asked to meet me. I offered him a sip of tea and I thought ‘they didn’t have to test me for poison or something!’ But we became friends and I loved spending time at Highgrove and spending some time with him.”

Streisand went on to reveal that Charles even sent her a bouquet of flowers, sharing:

“I saw this bouquet of flowers and I said, ‘Who sent me that?’ and my assistant said, ‘A fan called Charles.’ … I looked and they weren’t from a florist, they were from his gardens and she mistook it as a fan. It was so funny. That’s Prince Charles! That was before he met Diana.”

Aug 12, 2021 17:53pm PDT

