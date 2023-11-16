BatKid Lived! See Cancer Survivor 10 Years Later!

Grab some tissues, Perezcious readers! You will need them after hearing this news!

It was in November of 2013 when 5-year-old Miles Scott – who was in remission from leukemia – suited up and became Batman for the day, all thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He captured the hearts of everyone at the time. In fact, thousands of people in San Francisco came out to make sure Miles had the best day ever as he ran around in his own Batmobile (with an adult Batman to supervise, of course) and fought off the bad guys like The Riddler and The Penguin to save the city. See some moments from the special day (below):

And guess what? Ten years later, Miles has continued to beat his arch nemesis – cancer! On the tenth anniversary of that day, the Make-a-Wish Foundation revealed Miles is now a 15-year-old student and still in remission! In a video posted to the organization’s YouTube, the teenager shared:

“I feel normal, but every time I think about it, it’s like, ‘Wow, that actually happened.’ I’m doing amazing. I would love to just say, I’m fine.”

A lot has changed for Miles since that day. For starters, he is a sophomore at a high school in Oregon now. He also traded in his BatKid suit for a sports uniform as he plays quarterback for the JV football team and is a catcher for his baseball team. Despite ditching the superhero cape, Miles still gets called Batkid by his teammates due to his new armor — his catcher’s gear.

Looking back on the day, his parents said the moment felt like “closure” and “celebration” for them after so many years of worry for their son’s health. The day had such an impact on Miles’ mom, Natalie Scott, that she became a volunteer wish granter for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area in order to help other kids in the community get their wishes too. She said:

“For Miles’ wish, I feel like it was the ending of a chapter in our family, so that we could move on and continue. I just wanted to be able to help other kids and their families have some sort of positive ending to their story or to start their new beginning.”

What a kind gesture. And for those curious about what happened to the hero costume, don’t worry it was put to good use! His younger brother Ben wore it for Halloween last year. Aww! Watch the entire update on Miles’ life (below):

It’s amazing to hear Miles is doing so well a decade later! Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments below.

