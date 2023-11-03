You Won’t Believe How Princess Catherine Introduced Herself When A Kid Asked Who The Heck She Was!

Princess Catherine might be the future Queen of England, but to some, she’ll always just be Prince William‘s wife!

During a royal visit to Scotland on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with organizations supporting the mental health of kids in rural communities. This led to a stop at Burghead Primary School, where Kate Middleton was spotted on camera chatting it up with a bunch of children.

In a video obtained by fan account RoyallyBelle_ on X (Twitter), the mother of three could be seen leaning down to tell a group, “I really like your school.” Someone then asked her a question, which she repeated, saying:

“Who am I?”

Oof!

There are SO many answers she could’ve run with, but the 41-year-old simply replied:

“I’m married to William.”

OMG!

Belittling herself to nothing but the heir’s wife!? One point for the patriarchy, we guess!

But, hey, it was probably a bit of an ego bruiser to show up to an event and have the kids wondering who she was, so we give her props for moving past the awkward moment so swiftly! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The Duchess of Rothesay being asked who she is by a young school boy and simply responding ‘I’m married to William!’ ???? pic.twitter.com/OhzCZ0cy4g — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) November 2, 2023

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, who spoke with People back in 2020, this is just the way Kate likes to act to ensure she doesn’t “outshine” the heir to the throne, the insider dished:

“She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”

She could at least introduce herself with her full name, no?? She is a PRINCESS now! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

