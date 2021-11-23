My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart Was 'Nervous' To Take Off Ring Following Divorce News

My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart is now getting used to the single life.

Last week, the Netflix star announced her split from husband Ben Weinstein after nine years of marriage. The couple had gotten married when they had just graduated high school, so it’s safe to say ending the relationship and being single again will be a HUGE adjustment for both of them.

Related: Tayshia Adams Splits From Zac Clark Weeks After Running Marathon Together

In that vein, the 28-year-old shared some insight on the process to her Instagram followers. In a video posted on Monday, she admitted:

“I was really nervous to take off my wedding — engagement ring because I’ve been wearing it for nine years straight. And the thought of taking it off — like, I know that feeling when I get a spray tan, the rare time I take it off, I always feel naked. So, I decided to add a new ring to this hand and it’s really made a big difference because instead of feeling the emptiness on this finger, my, like, brain or my nerves are focusing on the new ring on this finger. I don’t know, just wanted to share. If anyone’s going through something similar, it’s really helpful for me.”

On her IG Story, she added:

“Really nervous to return to social media today because I feel like if I’m too sad, people are going to be like, ‘This is annoying.’ If I’m too happy, people are going to be like, ‘Why isn’t she more sad?’ I’m just trying to figure everything out and find my happiness, so I’m just asking you guys to bear with me as I, you know, have my ups and my downs. And I really appreciate all the support that you guys have sent my way, so thank you.”

Related: Lala Kent’s Clever Cover-Up Idea For ‘Randall’ Tattoo Following Split

The influencer seems to be handling her divorce as well as possible, but she did post about leaning on Taylor Swift amid the heartbreak.

In her previous statement on the split, the reality star claimed the duo “have so much love and respect for each other,” but had decided to “take some space” so that they could both “live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible.” She wrote:

“There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

This duo is still SO young — they have plenty of time to figure out their new normal and build those “joyous, fulfilling lives.” Wishing them both the best of luck.

[Image via Batsheva Haart/Instagram]