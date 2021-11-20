Lala Kent's 'Randall' Tattoo Cover-Up Idea Following Breakup From Randall Emmett Is Clever AF!

We’ve gotta give Lala Kent a lot of credit on this one!

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star is navigating the fallout of an unfortunate breakup from her 50-year-old baby daddy, film producer Randall Emmett.

And along with the most serious stuff — like how Lala is going to navigate the co-parenting world with Randall and their 8-month-old daughter Ocean following the split — the less serious stuff is also in play right now!

For the reality TV mainstay, that means figuring out a way to cover up her “Rand” tattoo that has long been on her right bicep. Can’t have that around any more now that the cheating scandal has fully come to light and these two are done AF!

On Thursday, the VPR star showed off a new set of photos on her Instagram account, and while the post itself centered on a sunglasses partnership, the new mom brilliantly made the news out to be all about her new ink! Honestly, it’s a super-smart way to get fans talking about her, and her biz ventures!

As you can see (below), Lala has low-key changed the “Rand” tattoo on her right arm into a “bRand new” design:

Ha! Love it!

That’s really creative, and also a little tongue-in-cheek, and also very much meaningful for her to turn over a new leaf and a new time period in her life!

AKA, the perfect choice to do something new and get Randall off her body forever after the tumultuous breakup!

Of course, the beauty mogul has already scrubbed Emmett from all of her social media channels, and she’s also opened up a bit about their split. Speaking on her now-solo podcast last month, the young mother informed her fans:

“I want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot.”

No kidding…

Fans have a lot to say about the new ink, though! Some are already using the hashtag #bRandNew, while others are commenting like this (below):

“Dying over the tattoo!” “genius changing her tattoo from Rand to bRand new” “Your a bad ass b**ch I’m glad your not a sap that goes back to cheaters.” “This tattoo is everything and more” “I see what you did there!”

LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

One thing is for sure, at least: Lala is certainly not the only celeb to go this route and opt for a “bRand new” start!

Share your thoughts on this tattoo talk down in the comments (below)!

