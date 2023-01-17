Porn Audio Plays On Live BBC Sports Show -- And It Was 'Sabotage'!

OMG!

The BBC’s broadcast during Tuesday’s FA Cup match between the Wolves and Liverpool was dramatically interrupted by… a woman having an orgasm!? Holy s**t!

In a now-viral video, BBC broadcaster Gary Lineker was seen on camera gearing up to ask another reporter some questions about the match when suddenly he was interrupted by the sound of a woman reaching peak climax. Um… goal?? He turned bright red and started laughing, saying:

“I wasn’t expecting that noise.”

Ooh, don’t tell a woman that, Gary! Ha!

He continued as the screams rang out in the studio:

“Alan? It’s toasty in this studio! It’s a bit noisy as well, I think somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

They did! The hosts could barely continue with the segment as the audio blared in the background. LMAO! Ch-ch-check out the hilarious moment, courtesy of TMZ (below)!

Hah! He looks so embarrassed!

During the halftime show, Gary returned to the screen to joke about the awkward moment, calling Liverpool’s opening goal “a screamer […] which was not the only one we’ve had tonight.”

Later, during the game, Gary took to Twitter to reveal the NSFW audio had come from a phone which was planted in the studio — as “sabotage.” He explained:

“Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker ???????? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Damn! He, or another person on the BBC team, must have some serious beef with someone if they went into all that effort to troll them this *ahem* hard on live TV!

The channel has already apologized “to any viewers offended during the live coverage.” A network spokesperson also revealed they are investigating the matter, according to TMZ. Bet someone’s going to be in big trouble, but it sure brought a laugh to most viewers! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

