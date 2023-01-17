Iggy Azalea's OnlyFans Page Earned HOW MUCH In One Day?!

Rumor has it Iggy Azalea made BANK on the first day of her OnlyFans account!

The singer officially announced she was finally joining the NSFW site last week, after fans had encouraged her to stop twerking for free and join the many other celebs who have cashed in on the platform. To announce the next project, she dropped a spicy video for fans on social media while teasing what is to come, teasing:

“SURPRISE! I’m dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell.’ There’s photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first-look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account.”

The video saw Iggy filming herself in bed while wearing blue lingerie. Meanwhile, a guy who was watching her stream live sent her a chat, writing, “YOU’RE HOTTER THAN HELL.”

In the days since, she’s been heavily promoting the new account on her Instagram (which boasts an impressive 16 million followers) with lots of salacious snapshots — and it’s working! Users signed up to her page in droves on the first day, despite an expensive price tag! While some users on the platform charge mere dollars for subscriptions, Iggy went premium with a $25 per month charge. Many fans didn’t hesitate to pay for it, though. She already has over 23K likes on just 12 posts. And the money is just rolling in…

According to DJ Akademiks on the ‘gram on Monday, the rapper made $307,000 (!!!) in just 24 hours! Damn!! No wonder she wanted to hop on OnlyFans!! While it’s not record-breaking, it’s still really freaking impressive!

Innerestingly, though, Iggy responded to a fan on Twitter who shared the news with others — and she claimed it was wrong! She clapped back on Tuesday:

“Lol, Y’all just be saying s**t to say s**t at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air.”

Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air. https://t.co/0UTpQQsBXE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023

Hold on. She’s basically arguing she made MORE than $300K, right? Why else would she be mad at this number?? Get that money, girl! Not only is Iggy making money moves on OF, she also scored big time last year when she sold her portion of her music catalog for a reported eight figures! Discussing the deal on socials, she told a fan in November:

“I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life.”

It’s good work if you can get it… And unlike Taylor Swift or The Beatles, we don’t necessarily see that library maturing like fine wine. Just saying! It was a smart business decision, that’s all!

And now with her OnlyFans account soaring, this seems more clear than ever she won’t have to work another day! Good for her! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

