Beauty Influencer Dead At 36 -- Suspected Heart Attack On Yacht In Malta

Beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi has sadly passed away at just 36 years old.

The content creator suffered a suspected fatal heart attack at around 6:30 a.m. while in Malta on Monday, seemingly while on board a yacht. Sources told the Times of Malta she was in the country for vacation promoting various companies on Instagram Stories when she suffered the medical crisis. She was rushed to the Mater Dei Hospital, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

According to the outlet, some of her last social media posts showed her in the town of St. Julian’s and aboard a boat docked at the Vittoriosa marina. Her friend, Love Island Malta alum Soulayma Hneynia, claimed on Instagram that she passed “peacefully in her sleep.”

Per the Times of Malta’s sources, the influencer reportedly had no signs of visible injuries when she arrived at the hospital. An autopsy and a magisterial inquiry will be conducted to discover her exact cause of death.

Farah was remembered by Soulayma as a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth.” The reality star noted:

“Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her”

Taher Toumi, an architect and interior designer, also paid tribute to Farah, expressing on social media:

“It’s true I only know you via Instagram but the pain has been deep since your departure! You exuded energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trace of love towards the people who know you and those who don’t know you! For two days we have been looking at your photos, your videos and we are immersed in deep pain!”

Farah was one of Tunisia’s most popular influencers with over a million followers on IG and was previously an architect with the company Key Concept. She also ran a fashion brand, Bazar by Faf. Fans have since taken to her social media page to send their condolences, writing:

“I can’t believe it! I’m in shock, we’ll miss you babe! I will never forget you RIP my darling” “nothing will be the same” “Life can be short when the good God wants it that way.. God willing, may God give patience to her mother. This is really sad” “A beautiful soul left peacefully may God love you”

So, so sad. She was so young! Sending love to her family and friends. R.I.P.

[Image via Farah El Kadhi/Instagram]