Beloved YouTuber & Fox Rescue Founder Mikayla Raines' Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Mikayla Raines‘ sad cause of death has been revealed.

As we previously reported, the beloved social media star and founder of Save A Fox tragically passed away last month at just 29 years old. The YouTuber was revealed to have died by suicide in a heartbreaking announcement from her husband Ethan, which left her 2.4 million loyal subscribers devastated.

Her death followed some pretty serious cyber bullying and targeted harassment, and now we officially know what happened. Brace yourself…

Related: TikTok Star Aldo Miranda Found Dead At 32

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office via TMZ, Mikayla was found dead on June 20. She had hanged herself in a barn on her property. Adding to the tragedy, her husband was the one who discovered her. He previously said he spent 15 minutes performing CPR on her before EMTs arrived, but it was too late.

Ethan told fans that an “online bullying campaign” from people she knew had driven her to it — that she “felt as if the entire world had turned against her.” So heartbreaking.

Our hearts continues to be with Mikayla’s husband, daughter, and the rest of her loved ones. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Save A Fox/Instagram]