Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Ben Affleck has the funds to spoil his kids… but he chooses not to! And no, it’s not because he’s a lame dad… He’s a responsible dad!

Last month, the Got Sole sneaker convention posted footage of the Justice League star with his 13-year-old son Samuel browsing the hottest deals. Being an impressionable young sneaker head, Samuel’s eyes lit up at the sight of all the amazing shoes. At one point, he asks how much a pair of Dior Air Force 1s would cost… Are you ready for this? They were $6,000!!!

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Gives Rare Health Update On Son Billy Years After Emergency Heart Surgeries

Holy s**t! That’s a LOT of money for sneakers! And while Ben may be one of the biggest actors in the business, he hasn’t forgotten the value of a dollar. So it was a BIG no from him! Watch the clip (below):

And he has no regrets about it!

The 52-year-old appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends where he hilariously reflected on the viral clip:

“He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, ‘These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?’”

Aware that his dad definitely ain’t hurting for cash, the tween told him, “We have the money” as a way to coax him into agreeing to make the purchase… but Ben’s response was priceless:

“I was like, ‘I have the money! You’re broke.’”

LOLz!

He went on to explain his tough love:

“You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them, but I think you definitely do them a disservice by not connecting [if] you want something that you want, you have to work for that.”

Hell yeah! Just spoiling them rotten, how are they going to value anything??

Guest co-host Andy Cohen then asked Ben if his kids have jobs like normal kids whose parents AREN’T multimillionaire movie stars. He said his two eldest, Violet, 19, and Fin, 16, do work for their money:

“Yeah, my oldest two have jobs. In fact, one just got a job, the kind of classic teenager working a shop job — I won’t say what it is. My older one in college is working and trying to get an internship for the summer.”

As for sneaker fanatic Samuel, the Air star added:

“And yeah, my son, who’s 13, he’s reckoning with that reality right now. He’s looking at no shoes in his closet. Well, he’s got shoes, just no crazy expensive fancy shoes. And I’m like, ‘Well, if you want that, you can work 1,000 hours.’ You know what I mean? Minimum wage. And once you work 1,000 hours, you may not want to spend that on a pair of sneakers.”

Now that’s a good dad! Watch the full clip (below):

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]