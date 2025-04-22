Got A Tip?

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Rare Health Update On Son Billy Years After Emergency Heart Surgeries  

This is so good to see!

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel‘s son celebrated his 8th birthday, and after all the health battles little Billy faced since the moment he was born, this was a reason to be truly thankful!

Taking to Instagram with a photo of the little guy eating ice cream, the late night host shared a rare health update:

“Today is Billy’s 8th birthday. He is very healthy and strong thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai and to those of you who have sent prayers, well wishes and donations through the years.”

The proud father also suggested those wishing to celebrate Billy in some way make a donation to Children’s Hospital LA in his honor, noting:

“If you can, please make a gift of $8 to support children who need medical care, the link is in my bio. THANK YOU!

Aw! What a sweet way to give back, too! Take a look at the birthday boy (below):

So grown up!

As Perezcious readers know, Jimmy shares Billy and a 10-year-old daughter, Jane, with his wife Molly. He’s also dad to Katie, 33, and Kevin, 31, with ex-wife Gina Maddy.

When his youngest was born back in 2017, it was a really scary and emotional time as the poor baby had to be rushed into emergency heart surgery just minutes after his birth. Last May, he underwent his third and hopefully final open heart surgery with the 57-year-old describing his youngest as “a happy, healthy kid” afterward.

So glad to hear everything is still going well for the kiddo! HBD!

[Image via ABC/YouTube & Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram]

Apr 22, 2025 12:30pm PDT

