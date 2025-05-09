Ben Affleck 'Determined' To 'Have More Kids' -- But There's A Problem!

Ben Affleck reportedly wants more kids… But there’s a “major obstacle” in the way!

As the dust continues to settle from his highly-publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez, we’ve been hearing he’s in no rush to date again… Unless it’s with his baby momma Jennifer Garner again! Ha! But in all seriousness, he’s bound to get back on the horse sooner or later. And according to a new report from In Touch, that day is approaching!

On Wednesday, an insider told the outlet:

“No matter what Ben says, the fact is he is most happy when he’s in a long term relationship with somebody he respects and sees as an equal.”

That’s funny, he didn’t seem that happy when he and J.Lo got back together… The source goes on:

“He’s already had that a handful of times in his life, and he’s determined to find another relationship like that again, and have more kids if he can.”

Wow, more kids?! Really?? He already shares three with Garner… 13-year-old Sam, 16-year-old Fin, and 19-year-old Violet. Who’s in college! That’d be a pretty major sibling age gap! Not to mention he’s 52 years old. Even if he got started right away, he’d be in his 70s when the kid graduated high school!

We don’t know if we buy that he wants to start all that again…

As for what the Argo director is looking for in a partner (or baby momma), the source claims he “needs somebody to take care of him, have dinner ready when he gets home, and listen to his problems.”

So in other words, NOT another J.Lo girlboss type??

The insider claims he’s unlikely to date a bunch of young women from Raya again, like he did prior to marrying the Can’t Get Enough singer in 2022. They say he’s more likely “going to continue to settle down with women relatively close to his own age” as “he’s just never had any long term success with women he’s way older than.”

That part definitely sounds like a breath of fresh air! Too many older celebs use their fame to get MUCH younger women. But there’s a major kink in Ben’s plan to expand his family in the future — no time for love!

“The huge obstacle standing in front of Ben’s future plans, and even the sheer idea that he can raise more kids, is his insane work schedule and new role as a studio chief in his and Matt Damon‘s company, Artists Equity.”

Focusing on work is a great way to get over a breakup… But it does have the drawback of taking all your personal time! What isn’t spoken for by his current children, that is! The source adds:

“Ben has more employees to worry about than ever before and he’s juggling a number of different film projects as producer and director. Eventually, he’s going to have to keep normal hours if he wants any kind of love life, but right now he’s up to his chin in work commitments and if he wants a date, he needs somebody to set it up for him because he’s just not in the mode to go out and mingle.”

Hmmmm. We’re still not sold on the idea he wants more kids. We’ll take it all with a grain of salt for now. Thoughts?

