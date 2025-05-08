Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The ‘Promise’ She Made Her Twins Amid ‘Tough’ Ben Affleck Divorce

2024 was hard on Jennifer Lopez for multiple reasons. But a promise she made to her children helped her get through it all!

Over the weekend, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer sat down with Spanish magazine El Pais and opened up about a “tough” year. She didn’t name specifics, but between the critical bomb of her documentary and visual album The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the cancelation of her tour, and her divorce from Ben Affleck, it’s not hard to piece together why. The 55-year-old told the outlet:

“I had a really tough year. Unexpected things happened. And so, I read a lot of books. I did a lot of self-introspection. I did meditation. I prayed a lot. I wanted to improve my relationship with God. I wanted to kind of really solidify the family unit that is me and my two children, my twins.”

Related: Ben Affleck Reveals Connection To Britney Spears — And THIS ‘Cruelty’ Of Fame

The Mother star revealed she read books on “childhood, marriage, relationships, different styles of love, the brain, science,” which she was able to connect to her years of “individual therapy, couples therapy, [and] family therapy.” She added:

“I’m always kind of searching. I think it’s all about learning about yourself. It’s all about knowing yourself. You have to be ready for that. And you have to want it. And, even when you want it, it’s hard to change certain things. But you can.”

But what really helped J.Lo to get through a year of misfortune was the twins, Max and Emme, 17. She explained that when times got really tough, she sat them both down and made a promise:

“I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.’ I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

One thing about J.Lo: you can’t keep her down! She’ll shine through everything! And her kids clearly help with that.

Looking back, she can officially say she’s “happier” now than she was a year ago:

“I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it.”

What a great momma!

She’s even since scheduled a new Middle Eastern tour called Up All Night: Live in 2025, which kicks off in July. On that, she added:

“It’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody.”

But while she may be ready to take on the world in full force again, she wants you to know she DOES see all the hate that comes her way — she’s just strong enough to not let it keep her down:

“I’m very aware of all the things that people say and think about me. And that’s okay, because I really do know who I am and I know my heart and my intentions are good and pure. That’s why it’s very easy for me to get up every day and smile and be genuinely happy.”

Good for her!

After everything she went through last year, we wish her the best going forward!

Thoughts??

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

May 08, 2025 09:30am PDT

