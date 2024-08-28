Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ben Affleck Was With Kick Kennedy In 2020 -- Until He Chose To Date Ana de Armas! Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Ben Affleck's Rumored Love Interest Kick Kennedy Told The Most Horrifying Childhood Story We've Ever Heard! Jennifer Lopez Was Not The Reason! More Spin From Ben Affleck! Bennifer - en Español! Ben Affleck's Rep Speaks Out On Kick Kennedy Dating Rumors! She Says… Seems Like Matt Damon Could Be Dragged Into Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Divorce For THIS Reason! Ben Affleck's 'Bad Mood' Left A Constant Cloud Over His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez -- So That's Why She Got Out FAST! The Damage Control Has Begun! Ben Affleck... Ben Affleck & Kick Kennedy 'Had A Fling' BEFORE Jennifer Lopez Marriage: 'She Does Not Care What J.Lo Thinks' Ben Affleck Is A Cheater! Is Brittany Mahomes Really That Bad? Blake Lively Is Over It! Mariah Carey’s Family Tragedy! Katy Perry IMPLODES! And MORE! | Perez Hilton

Daily Recap!

Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show

Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show

Today’s show was EXPLOSIVE – literally!

Watch above!

Enjoy!!

Share!!!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2024 17:26pm PDT

Share This