Wait… BETHENNY FRANKEL Was Paris Hilton’s Nanny?!

Hollywood can feel like such a small town sometimes!

We all know Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Paris Hilton‘s aunt, but we have to admit we never would have guessed that Bethenny Frankel used to nanny for Paris and Nicky Hilton back in the day!

On Tuesday’s episode of her newly launched podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, the Bravolebrity sits down with the heiress to chat all about her days of working for the Hilton household. In a preview via People, the 49-year-old spilled all the deets about what it was like to help raise little Paris:

“Part of the job became coming, in my Ford Probe, to get you and Nicky from Lycée, this sort of fancy French school. And I remember, we’d go with Kyle [Richards] to the Mobile Mart or the gas station after. And I would take you guys ice skating. Do you remember that? Because you were young.”

The Stars Are Blind songstress said with a laugh:

“Yes.”

Frankel, who got the job nannying for the Hilton family through her friendship with Kyle, continued:

“So I would take you to go get ferrets at the pet store at Century City, and Nicky would want to go to Rampage. Do you remember Rampage, that store?”

OMG, do YOU remember Rampage?? LOLz! Paris replied:

“Yes. Rampage is like, the Forever 21 of today.”

The Skinnygirl founder added:

“Exactly. That’s exactly what it was. So that’s what we would do after school.”

To which Miz Hilton reflected:

“That’s so funny, just to remember all of that. It’s so cute that we’ve known each other for so long. And look how far you’ve come, boss babe. A nanny to Paris Hilton, and now killing it!”

Frankel agreed:

“It’s crazy.”

We’re glad this was such a wistful trip down memory lane.

Paris recently also bonded with Drew Barrymore over mutual trauma when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show following the release of her YouTube documentary This Is Paris. Speaking of the abuse she suffered in boarding school, she told the fledgling talk show host:

“It was hard just to relive, and have to remember all these traumatic experiences that I had tried so hard to forget… but I’ve had severe nightmares since I was a teenager because of this. Basically I was just trying to look like I had the perfect life and I was embarrassed for people to know. I now know that I shouldn’t be ashamed, the people who work at these places who are abusing children are the ones who should be ashamed. And I’m proud that even though I went through so much I’m so strong, and I can make it through anything.”

Let’s hope the childhood experiences with Bethenny bring nothing but good memories! Will YOU be listening??

