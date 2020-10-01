Paris Hilton Celebrates (Another) Anniversary With BF Carter Reum: ‘We Make Each Other Whole’

Love is in the air for Paris Hilton!

Paris has been busy with a press tour for her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, which excavates some personal traumas and hidden depths that the socialite had never before revealed. But she’s still making time to celebrate her anniversary with boyfriend Carter Reum in a super sweet Instagram post! After all, anniversaries only happen once a year… right??

Related: Paris & Drew Barrymore Bond Over Their Traumatic Childhoods

She wrote late Tuesday night:

“Happy Anniversary my love! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I have you. You opened my heart in ways I didn’t existed. You are the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. You transformed my life in so many ways. I never thought it was possible to have this much love for someone. I will never forget our first kiss. When we are together I feel like we are in our own world and everything disappears around us and it’s only you and me.”

Awww! The Stars Are Blind singer even called Carter the “one missing piece of the puzzle.” She continued:

“You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is, you were that one missing piece of the puzzle. Thank you for being the best, most loyal and supportive man in my life. Thank you for filling my heart with so much love. We make each other whole. We are One. We are the perfect match. You are both my boyfriend and best friend in one and I cannot even express how grateful I am for you. I love you so much and I am so excited for our future together!”

So sweet!

Odd thing though — this isn’t the first anniversary Paris has celebrated with her current beau this year — in fact, recently she’s been marking each month with a heartfelt message! In August, alongside a 2000s-era collage of the couple, she shared:

“To the man who steals my heart, makes my heart flutter, sweeps me off my feet, and puts butterflies in my stomach. I love all our memories and adventures together. And I love being the reason behind your smile. And the sparkle in your eyes makes me fall in love with you even harder. Happy Anniversary my love!”

Related: Brands Want In On The Million-Dollar Man Behind Paris & Kim K’s Iconic Careers!

And in July, she gushed:

“When I look at you I see all our incredible memories. And I love & cherish every single one of them. ???? Happy Anniversary my love!????”

Wow!

According to an interview with People earlier this month, the pair first started dating around Thanksgiving of 2019. If she’s going this hard for their month-iversaries, we can only imagine what she’ll come up with for their true one-year anniversary!

Paris clearly has a lot of love to give — congrats to the happy couple!

Ch-ch-check out some bonus anniversary posts (below):

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Paris Hilton/Instagram]