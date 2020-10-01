Paris Hilton Celebrates (Another) Anniversary With BF Carter Reum: ‘We Make Each Other Whole’

Love is in the air for Paris Hilton!
Paris has been busy with a press tour for her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, which excavates some personal traumas and hidden depths that the socialite had never before revealed. But she’s still making time to celebrate her anniversary with boyfriend Carter Reum in a super sweet Instagram post! After all, anniversaries only happen once a year… right??
She wrote late Tuesday night:
“Happy Anniversary my love! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I have you. You opened my heart in ways I didn’t existed. You are the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. You transformed my life in so many ways. I never thought it was possible to have this much love for someone. I will never forget our first kiss. When we are together I feel like we are in our own world and everything disappears around us and it’s only you and me.”
Awww! The Stars Are Blind singer even called Carter the “one missing piece of the puzzle.” She continued:
“You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is, you were that one missing piece of the puzzle. Thank you for being the best, most loyal and supportive man in my life. Thank you for filling my heart with so much love. We make each other whole. We are One. We are the perfect match. You are both my boyfriend and best friend in one and I cannot even express how grateful I am for you. I love you so much and I am so excited for our future together!”
So sweet!
Odd thing though — this isn’t the first anniversary Paris has celebrated with her current beau this year — in fact, recently she’s been marking each month with a heartfelt message! In August, alongside a 2000s-era collage of the couple, she shared:
“To the man who steals my heart, makes my heart flutter, sweeps me off my feet, and puts butterflies in my stomach. I love all our memories and adventures together. And I love being the reason behind your smile. And the sparkle in your eyes makes me fall in love with you even harder. Happy Anniversary my love!”
To the man who steals my heart, makes my heart flutter, sweeps me off my feet, and puts butterflies in my stomach. ???? I love all our memories and adventures together. And I love being the reason behind your smile. And the sparkle in your eyes makes me fall in love with you even harder. Happy Anniversary my love! ????
And in July, she gushed:
“When I look at you I see all our incredible memories. And I love & cherish every single one of them. ???? Happy Anniversary my love!????”
Wow!
According to an interview with People earlier this month, the pair first started dating around Thanksgiving of 2019. If she’s going this hard for their month-iversaries, we can only imagine what she’ll come up with for their true one-year anniversary!
Paris clearly has a lot of love to give — congrats to the happy couple!
Ch-ch-check out some bonus anniversary posts (below):
When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on. My life was always empty, like I was missing something. ???? But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love. ???? I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you. ⚡️ You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary! ????
Happy Anniversary my love!???? From the moment you walked into my life you changed it in every way. Every day with you has been a blessing. You have shown me what true love really is. Thank you for all the incredible memories, the late night laughs and the early morning kisses. Thank you for making me feel safe, holding my hand through this life and proving that good men still exist. In you I’ve found the love of my life, my other half, my partner, and my best friend. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world! I’m so excited for our future together! I love you forever and ever! ????
She opened her eyes and didn’t wonder, she knew deep in her heart & soul. Every day he tells her how much he loves her, how beautiful she is to him. That she is his favorite, his only, his love. That when the sun comes up every morning he chooses her and that he always will. And she knows in he means every word he tells her. She is rested in his assurances. She finally released all the broken promises in her past and believed she could trust her heart just this once more… ???? Happy Anniversary my love, I love you to the moon and back!????????
Happy anniversary my love!???? So many magical, special & unforgettable memories. I love our life together, every moment! ???? You are my every dream and wish come true. I find myself falling more in love with you everyday in ways I didn’t know even know were possible. You are perfect for me in every way. Kind, loyal, brilliant, handsome, sweet, romantic and loving. Feel so close to you my #TwinFlame ????❤️???????? I can’t imagine spending my quarantine or life with anyone but you. Love you so much! Excited to celebrate our love tonight…????
