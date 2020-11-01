Beyoncé Talks Quarantine, Fashion, Activism & Beehives In New British Vogue Cover Interview!

Beyoncé is taking center stage!

The superstar singer and performer is the cover model for Vogue UK for their upcoming December 2020 issue, and she’s as insightful in the interview as she is stunning on the cover itself!

The 39-year-old world-famous performer stuns in a red backless gown for one of the looks for her cover shot and accompanying feature interview, which she herself shared on Sunday morning, as you can see (below):

JAY-Z‘s better half opened up quite a bit about her career within the pages of the cover story, too, covering things like fashion during the long-standing pandemic quarantine of 2020:

“During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with “Fashion Fridays”. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh off this crazy year together. The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing. They brought me joy and made me smile in the midst of a tough time for all of us.”

Queen Bey also opened up about her work on Black Is King, and where that goes from here — especially as it relates to finding new talent in non-traditional places:

“I try to work with people who push me to become a better artist and human. I love creating a bridge for talented artists who wouldn’t typically work together. It’s bringing together all those perspectives and experiences that creates great storytelling. I believe great art is discovered when you are consistent, a hard worker, and combine that with vision – your gift finds its home at some point. … Not everyone has the opportunity to be hired to work at Vogue or to direct a film or create a clothing line, and that is attributed to the lack of diversity in the room. I’ve been focused on changing that mentality with my projects. I’ve invested 100 per cent of my earnings into making sure we had the best people and production on the film because I know that the level of quality any production needs can be found in a diverse crew. You and I know it exists. I am hoping this film will show that we all have to make a conscious decision to look into untapped talent in multiple and diverse communities.”

She added more about that, too, going through her work flow and explaining what it’s like to work on a project with her:

“I choose to invest my time and energy only in projects that I am passionate about. Once I’ve committed, I give it all of me. I start with identifying my intention and making sure that I am aligned with the collaborators for the same purpose. It takes enormous patience to rock with me. My process is tedious. I review every second of footage several times and know it backwards and forwards. I find every ounce of magic and then I deconstruct it. I keep building more layers and repeat this editing process for months. I won’t let up until it’s undeniably reached its full potential. I believe my strength is understanding how storytelling, music, lighting, angles, fashion, art direction, history, dance, and editing work together. They are all equally important.”

She got real about what changed with her own personal activism and passion after having children, as well:

“Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him.”

More from Beyoncé:

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

You can read the full cover story HERE, by the way.

