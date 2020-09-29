Twitter Blasts Shapeshifter Khloé Kardashian For Stealing Beyoncé’s Look In New Photoshoot!

Another day, another face for Khloé Kardashian!

If you’ve been following the KUWTK star lately, you know she’s developed a talent for transforming her looks to the point she’s basically unrecognizable.

Well, it appears the Good American mogul’s chameleon days are just getting started, as fans have called her out for revealing yet another visage she’s yet to show the world in a now-tainted makeup campaign for Ipsy — and this time, KoKo’s being accused of modeling her lewk after the one and only Beyoncé!

Yes, Perezcious readers, True Thompson’s mother was serving some serious Bey-inspired face — complete with a darker skin tone — in a photoshoot announcing her partnership with the makeup subscription program as its brand ambassador.

Seeing as the Revenge Body host has been previously called out for altering her face, it wasn’t long before fans blasted her for going the full ‘Yonce in these promotional pics. Ch-ch-check out some funny reactions (below):

Khloe Kardashian before stepping out in the morning: pic.twitter.com/ctkWz1NT9w — Big Dick Bandito. (@Ogheneyxle) September 29, 2020

Khloe kardashian trying to get Into her phone using Face ID pic.twitter.com/X8mSrKGT2L — John (@iam_johnw) September 29, 2020

Ha! Naturally, the backlash caused the brand to scrub the shoot from the interwebs — but not before the incriminating images were archived by Twitter vigilantes. Click HERE to see the questionable optics for yourself.

Smh… when will she learn?!

Of course, this is far from the reality star’s first shapeshifting scandal. Over the past few months, the 36-year-old has been regularly called out for photos where she simply doesn’t look like the Khloé fans know and love, whether she’s trying to pass off having sharper, Kate Beckinsale-esque features or taking a swing at serving wicked stepmother realness.

The reality star has remained unbothered by it all, though. Earlier this summer, the mogul started to address the conversation surrounding her changing looks by clapping back at her critics on Instagram. When a snarky commenter wrote, “why do you look so different in all your photos?”, Koko replied:

“From my weekly face transplant, clearly.”

Around the same time, a source claimed Tristan Thompson‘s baby momma couldn’t care less about the public’s opinion on her face, telling Us Weekly:

“Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos… She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

The E! personality even alluded to the controversy in her interview with Ipsy, telling the brand:

“I never like to stick with one look for too long. Short hair, major glam, bright lips — you name a look, I’ve tried it.”

Truer words have never been spoken!

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Is Khloé in on the joke, or is she the butt of it? Share your take (below)!

